Ben Frost Announces New Album 'The Centre Cannot Hold'

Ben Frost has announced plans for new album 'The Centre Cannot Hold'.

The producer teamed up with Steve Albini for the new full length, recorded in Chicago over a space of 10 days.

The press note bills the record as "an exercise in limitation and chromatic saturation", with opening cut 'Threshold Of Faith' online now.

The clip was shot in 2016 and is part of a new collaboration with conceptual documentary photographer Richard Mosse and Cinematographer Trevor Tweeten.

'The Centre Cannot Hold' will be released on September 29th. Tracklisting:

Threshold Of Faith

A Sharp Blow In Passing

Trauma Theory

A Single Hellfire Missile Costs $100,000

Eurydice’s Heel

Meg Ryan Eyez

Ionia

Healthcare

All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated

Entropy In Blue

