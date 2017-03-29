Belle & Sebastian Share 'The Same Star'

Belle & Sebastian have decided to 'first foot' fans with new song 'The Same Star'.
The indie pop doyens are part-way through a new EP trilogy, with Pt. 2 due to drop on January 19th.
New song 'The Same Star' is online now, and it's a slinky return, with those coy, breathless vocals leading into a smashing disco breakdown.
Throw in some dollops of brass and the odd (occasionally very odd) synth line, and you've got something only Belle & Sebastian could create.
Tune in now.
'How To Solve Our Human Problems Pt. 2' arrives on January 19th. Tracklisting:
1. Show Me The Sun
2. The Same Star
3. I’ll Be Your Pilot
4. Cornflakes
5. A Plague On Other Boys
