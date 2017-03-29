Belle & Sebastian Share 'The Same Star'

Belle & Sebastian have decided to 'first foot' fans with new song 'The Same Star'.

The indie pop doyens are part-way through a new EP trilogy, with Pt. 2 due to drop on January 19th.

New song 'The Same Star' is online now, and it's a slinky return, with those coy, breathless vocals leading into a smashing disco breakdown.

Throw in some dollops of brass and the odd (occasionally very odd) synth line, and you've got something only Belle & Sebastian could create.

Tune in now.

'How To Solve Our Human Problems Pt. 2' arrives on January 19th. Tracklisting:

1. Show Me The Sun

2. The Same Star

3. I’ll Be Your Pilot

4. Cornflakes

5. A Plague On Other Boys

