Belle & Sebastian Are Attempting To Launch A Cruise

Belle & Sebastian have revealed ambitious plans to launch a cruise through the Mediterranean.

The indie legends hosted the Bowlie weekender back in 1999, arguably the precursor to the All Tomorrow's Parties model of filling holiday camps with fantastic underground musicians.

Now it seems the Scottish group want to go one further. In a post on their site Belle & Sebastian indicate long-standing plans to host a cruise through the Mediterranean, something that could take place next year.

They want the assistance of fans, though, to fine tune the idea. The band posted a survey online , and write:

What if the magic of 1999’s Bowlie Weekender was recreated 20 years on with 2,500 like-minded music fans, dozens of your favourite bands, and us, on an exciting and once in a lifetime four day cruise holiday through the Mediterranean?

We’d love to hear your thoughts about taking a music festival holiday curated by your captains Belle and Sebastian and what it would take to literally get you all on board with this idea!

Get involved in Belle & Sebastian's survey HERE.

