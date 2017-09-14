Belle & Sebastian Announce New EP Trilogy

Belle & Sebastian are set to kick off new EP trilogy 'How To Solve Our Human Problems' later this year.

The project harks back to the band's similar three EP run in 1997, and will be brought together as a stand alone compilation and vinyl box set.

'How To Solve Our Human Problems' kicks off with volume one on December 8th, with the second and third falling on January 19th and February 16th respectively.

New song 'I'll Be Your Pilot' is taken from the second EP, and it's wistful ease is perfect for these Autumn days.

Tune in now.

'How To Solve Our Human Problems' arrives on December 8th. Tracklisting:

1. Sweet Dew Lee

2. We Were Beautiful

3. Fickle Season

4. The Girl Doesn’t Get It

5. Everything Is Now

For tickets to the latest Belle & Sebastian shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.