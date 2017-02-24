Bellatrix Is Spearheading Pop's New Wave

Bellatrix crash-landed last year, with her 'Real Stuffed Owls' EP catching real heat.

Much-hyped, her stellar, deeply individual pop vision seemed to encompass everything from PC Music's sugar-saturated innovation to the imperial chart domination of Kate Bush.

New single 'Your Blood Only' leads a head-long charge by pop's new wave, a blistering, startlingly original return.

Deeply futuristic, the jagged production offers a barbed, dystopian vision while the unrelenting vocal is Bellatrix at her most pointed.

Out now, it's a real statement of intent from the newcomer.

Catch Bellatrix at Dalston's Victoria on January 18th.

