Behold! Gang Gang Dance Are Back!

Gang Gang Dance are set to release new album 'Kazuashita' later in the year.

The New York band produced some sterling work in the Noughties, part of a wave of talent who congregated around the 4AD label.

2011's 'Eye Contact' was an incredible gesture, but it led to the band deciding to take time out...

Now, almost a decade later, they're back. New album 'Kazuashita' arrives on June 22nd, with lead track 'Lotus' online now.

The group's current line up focusses on singer Lizzi Bougatsos and founding members Brian DeGraw and Josh Diamond, joined by drummer Ryan Sawyer and Jorge Elbrecht.

'Lotus' is a hazy, shoegaze-tinged piece of left field composition, layered in crackling, alien electronics. It's good to have them back.

Tracklisting:

1. ( infirma terme )

2. J-TREE

3. Lotus

4. ( birth canal )

5. Kazuashita

6. Young Boy (Marika in Amerika)

7. Snake Dub

8. Too Much, Too Soon

9. ( novae terrae )

10. Salve on the Sorrow

Photo Credit: Ari Macropoli

