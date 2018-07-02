Behold! Brand New Music From The Hold Steady

The Hold Steady have shared two brand new songs ahead of their UK shows this weekend.

The band are back, touring once more and with new material sitting comfortably on their hard drives.

With the American group set to visit London this weekend the band have decided to share a new two track single, available exclusively through Bandcamp.

Payment is via donation only, with all monies set to be transferred to the K+L Guardian Foundation before the release hits larger streaming services.

'Eureka' and 'Esther' are prime Hold Steady, too, chunky pieces of blue collar rock with a punk streak and a poetic heart.

Tune in below.

<a href="http://holdsteady.bandcamp.com/album/eureka-b-w-esther">Eureka b/w Esther by The Hold Steady</a>

Catch The Hold Steady at the following shows:

March

9 London Electric Ballroom SOLD OUT

10 London Electric Ballroom SOLD OUT

11 London The Lexington Sunday Roast – SOLD OUT

