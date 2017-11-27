Behind The Scenes With SHINERS

SHINERS have had a big year.

Debut EP 'NOW' was released, and the East London based band played countless shows, zipping across the country in their beat up van.

Laying down new material along the way, 2018 promises to be even more frenetic, and - if possible - even more successful.

Taking a camera along for the ride, SHINERS recently pieced together footage from their last UK tour, a helter-skelter ride across the length and breadth of the land.

Set to stand out cut 'Generation Y' it's an insight into this maverick group, a band who clearly want to do things their own way.

SHINERS tell Clash: “Everything was filmed by the band building up to the release of our debut EP 'NOW'. Eating junk food, driving up 'n' down the UK, recording and playing a packed out launch show at London’s Sebright Arms. It’s been an amazing experience so far.”

Tune in now.

Catch SHINERS at the following shows:

December

15 Colchester Three Wise monkeys

