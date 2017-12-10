Beckie Margaret Shares Haunting New Track 'At Home (Where I Write)'

Beckie Margaret has shared haunting new track 'At Home (Where I Write)'.

An artist located by the Essex coastline, something of the area's austere beauty seems to have seeped into her music.

Dreamy, evocative pop music with a cerebral flair, debut cut 'Cars And Catacombs' made a powerful impression on its release earlier this year.

New song 'At Home (Where I Write)' is a tender, personal return, with Beckie seeming somehow more relate-able and yet also more allusive at every turn.

Working with tastemaker label Cool Thing Records, 'At Home (Where I Write)' is another powerful suggestion that this talent will only continue to blossom.

Tune in now.

