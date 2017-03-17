Beck Announces New Album 'Colors'

24 · 08 · 2017
Beck is set to release new album 'Colors' on October 13th.

The songwriter has been working on new material for some time, with previous record 'Morning Phase' picking up a Grammy.

New album 'Colors' arrives on October 13th, and it will feature previous singles 'WOW' and 'Dreams'.

The lyric video for new cut 'Dear Life' is online now, and it's a lush, McCartney-esque return, the bubblegum melody set against some plaintive lyricism.

Tune in now.

Beck will release new album 'Colors' on October 13th. Tracklisting:

Colors
7th Heaven
I’m So Free
Dear Life
No Distraction
Dreams
Wow
Up All Night
Square One
Fix Me

Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

