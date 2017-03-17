Beck Announces New Album 'Colors'

Beck is set to release new album 'Colors' on October 13th.

The songwriter has been working on new material for some time, with previous record 'Morning Phase' picking up a Grammy.

New album 'Colors' arrives on October 13th, and it will feature previous singles 'WOW' and 'Dreams'.

The lyric video for new cut 'Dear Life' is online now, and it's a lush, McCartney-esque return, the bubblegum melody set against some plaintive lyricism.

Tune in now.

Beck will release new album 'Colors' on October 13th. Tracklisting:

Colors

7th Heaven

I’m So Free

Dear Life

No Distraction

Dreams

Wow

Up All Night

Square One

Fix Me

Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel