Beck Announces New Album 'Colors'

Beck is set to release new album 'Colors' on October 13th.
The songwriter has been working on new material for some time, with previous record 'Morning Phase' picking up a Grammy.
New album 'Colors' arrives on October 13th, and it will feature previous singles 'WOW' and 'Dreams'.
The lyric video for new cut 'Dear Life' is online now, and it's a lush, McCartney-esque return, the bubblegum melody set against some plaintive lyricism.
Beck will release new album 'Colors' on October 13th. Tracklisting:
Colors
7th Heaven
I’m So Free
Dear Life
No Distraction
Dreams
Wow
Up All Night
Square One
Fix Me
