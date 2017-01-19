Be The Bear Stings Hard On 'Erupt'

Be The Bear is a fiercely independent Swedish artist.

From her base in Gothenburg the pop talent is able to conjure all manner of wonderful sounds, obeying no rules other than the ones she herself lays down.

The results are quite curious. Allowing different genres to sluice into her work, Be The Bear isn't afraid to tackle the dramatic.

New single 'Erupt' could be her finest release yet. Out now, it's a stunning return, opening in hushed tones before leaping into the cinematic.

Reminiscent of Bjork in its sheer free-wheeling creativity, 'Erupt' is a beautiful, wholly inspired return.

Tune in now.