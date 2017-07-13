BDY_PRTS Pick Apart Mythology On 'Warrior'

BDY_PRTS may well be familiar to you.

After all, the Glasgow based duo's debut track premiered on these digital pages, while the previous work of Jill O’Sullivan and Jenny Reeve has earned widespread acclaim.

The project's debut album is incoming, with BDY_PRTS able to share new single 'Warrior' as a preview.

Bewitching synth pop with an artful gaze, the track picks apart mythology while retaining a wry sense of detached humour in the process.

Reminiscent of Tears For Fears or the imperial pop phase of Kate Bush, 'Warrior' sounds classic while retaining its own whims and eccentricities.

Here's a quote from the duo...

"Writing on the Isle Of Cumbrae, looking out over the sea, past the odd submarine popping up now and then to the Isle Of Arran where lies an eerie sight: a sleeping warrior set in stone. "What's his story?" Jenny asks. "Why's he slept for so long? Isn't it about time he woke up?" And so appeared the song 'Warrior', a fictitious take on an anti-hero turned to stone. With our toes dug in the sand, we wrote about all the would-be heroes of the world who instead of standing up and facing uncomfortable truths have chosen instead to just lie down."

Tune in now.

