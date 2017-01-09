BBC Sound Of 2018 - Long List Revealed

The full long list for the BBC Sound Of 2018 poll has been revealed.

16 rising artists have been placed on the list, following consultation with 173 music experts, including broadcasters, industry figures, and journalists.

A few firsts have been made: 15 year old Stateside newcomer Billie Eilish is the youngest ever nominee.

Elsewhere, Scandinavian pop acts such as Alma and Sigrid dominate, while British act Rex Orange County is tipped by some to win the Sound Of 2018.

Hackney's Not3s caps a breakout year with a spot on the list, while the varied selection also finds room for Dirty Hit signings Pale Waves, Scottish songwriter Lewis Capaldi, and IAMDDB.

Find the full list below:

Alma

Billie Eilish

IAMDDB

Jade Bird

Khalid

Lewis Capaldi

Not3s

Nilufer Yanya

Pale Waves

Rex Orange County

Sigrid

Sam Fender

Superorganism

Tom Walker

Yaeji

Yxng Bane

