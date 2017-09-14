Bayonne Shares Pop-Flecked Jammer 'I Know'

A year after the release of his debut release under the Bayonne guise (‘Primitives’), minimalist electronic musician Roger Sellers returns with a glistening new track, ‘I Know’.

With sparkly production and gorgeous pop-flecked layering, on ‘I Know’ Bayonne creates an immersive soundscape of luxurious electronics that comfortably nestles itself amongst his current body of work.

Of the track Bayonne said:

“The basic themes of 'I Know' are regret and a struggle between two worlds, whether that be tour life versus home life, relationship struggles, or that other internal side of yourself that can be hard to reach. I spent a lot of time on the road last year and this was the first song that I wrote when I was back at home. It was a period of re-adaptation."

“The whole 'I Know' part is crying out after you know that you've messed up and you feel helpless to correct your wrong. It's that feeling of no turning back and feeling like you defeated yourself and someone else as well."

‘I Know’ is the first peak at any new material from Bayonne who is currently hard at work on his new album, due for release next year.

Check it out below.

Catch Bayonne at the following shows:

November

3 London Sebright Arms

6 Birmingham 02 Institute2*

7 Bristol SWX* (SOLD OUT)

8 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire* (SOLD OUT)

10 Liverpool Arts Club*

11 Manchester Gorilla* (SOLD OUT)

12 Glasgow SWG3 TV Studio* (SOLD OUT)

13 Leeds Brudenell Social Club* (SOLD OUT)

* - Supporting Sylvan Esso

Words: Rory Marcham

