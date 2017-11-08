Baxter Dury Announces New Album 'Prince Of Tears'

Baxter Dury has launched new album 'Prince Of Tears' with new single 'Miami'.

The talented wordsmith has concentrated on extra-curricular activities of late, including a flurry of acting roles.

The muse kept calling, however, with Baxter Dury set to release new album 'Prince Of Tears' via Heavenly on October 27th.

Jason Williamson from Sleaford Mods guests on the track ‘Almond Milk’, while Rose Elinor Dougall appears on ‘Porcelain’, with Baxter sharing production duties alongside Ash Workman.

"The Album is full of little fictional snapshots based on actual experiences," says Baxter. "They're biographical film soundtracks for an imaginary film about myself, which is fictional. The man singing and speaking it all is unreliable; he can’t see the world properly. Its massively delusional, but because of that it’s also emotionally true."

New cut 'Miami' is online now - a moody, string-laden groover, it features Baxter's unforgettable croon.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Baxter Dury shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.