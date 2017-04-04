BAUM Declares Independence On 'Ungodly'

BAUM sometimes works best when there's no time to do anything else, when the options become somewhat limited.

Aiming to complete a four song EP, the deadline for her work drew closer and closer, until she had to face up to the fact that she only really had three song down on tape.

Working feverishly, 'Ungodly' fell into place; forced by constraints to look inward, she finds an element of inner calm on what she bills "an introspective project".

Bold pop songwriting, 'Ungodly' is the product of a "pretty normal young woman craving the things everyone craves" and attempting to focus that.

She explains: "For me, this song sums up everything I have to say in the project. It's about being a young person and doing crazy, reckless things to feel alive and to feel loved."

Divine of chorus and cutting of lyric, 'Ungodly' promises much from BAUM's new EP. Tune in now.

'Ungodly' EP is out now.

