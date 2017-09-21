Barns Courtney Shares New Cut 'Champion'

Barns Courtney has shared his new stomper 'Champion' ahead of his incoming debut album.

The songwriter has been on our radar for some time, a confident, extrovert performer who has worked hard to earn the acclaim coming his way.

With a debut album set to drop next Friday (September 29th), the time is right for Barns Courtey to unleash new music - so that's exactly what he's done.

It's an outlandish, exuberent stomper, an arena-filling monster that is set to delight fans at live shows for years to come.

Tune in now.

Barns Courtney will release new album 'The Attractions Of Youth' on September 29th. Catch the songwriter at the following shows:

September

22 Manchester Soup Kitchen

23 Sheffield Picture House Social

25 Bristol Louisiana

26 Oxford The Cellar

29 London Dingwalls

For tickets to the latest Barns Courtney shows click HERE.

