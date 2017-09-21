Barns Courtney Shares New Cut 'Champion'

Barns Courtney has shared his new stomper 'Champion' ahead of his incoming debut album.
The songwriter has been on our radar for some time, a confident, extrovert performer who has worked hard to earn the acclaim coming his way.
With a debut album set to drop next Friday (September 29th), the time is right for Barns Courtey to unleash new music - so that's exactly what he's done.
It's an outlandish, exuberent stomper, an arena-filling monster that is set to delight fans at live shows for years to come.
Tune in now.
Barns Courtney will release new album 'The Attractions Of Youth' on September 29th. Catch the songwriter at the following shows:
September
22 Manchester Soup Kitchen
23 Sheffield Picture House Social
25 Bristol Louisiana
26 Oxford The Cellar
29 London Dingwalls
For tickets to the latest Barns Courtney shows click HERE.
