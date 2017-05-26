Barns Courtney Shares 'Golden Dandelions'

Each song from Barns Courtney seems to fill its lungs to bursting point.

Ranting, rolling, stumbling out of control, the sheer energy, the total commitment of each song, each performance is a marvel to behold.

Barns' debut album is incoming, with the singer sharing summer-fresh new anthem 'Golden Dandelions'.

A tale of love that turns dark, it's rooted in that emphatic, empowered vocal from Barns Courtney:

"She came to me in robes of white, in the corner of my room, a spectre of the night, silhouetted by the moon..."

Catch Barns Courtney at Camden Assembly, London on July 19th.

For tickets to the latest Barns Courtney shows click HERE.