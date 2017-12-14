Barbagallo's 'L'échappée' Offers Wistful Psych-Pop Thrills

Barbagallo has shared the new video for wistful, psych-pop nugget 'L'échappée'.

The project is helmed by Julien Barbagallo, Tame Impala's drummer and also a fine songwriter in his own right.

New album 'Danse Dans Les Ailleurs' arrives on March 2nd, and it's representative of a growing confidence in the artist's solo work.

Sung entirely in French, it's a cultural, at times highly innocent, affair with Barbagallo's witty word-play set against a knack for ear-worm melody.

New song 'L'échappée' leads the way, with its jaunty melody set against some Romain Winkler directed visuals.

Barbagallo explains...

It depicts the estranged ballet of a protagonist wandering through sublime landscapes, sublime in their simplicity, realism and solitude.

The solitude of open space and of outlands, it is the ideal environment for even stranger a ballet, one invisible to the naked eye: the inner wanderings of a young woman on a spiritual adventure made of joy, dance, and doubt too...

There she experiences the incessant back-and-forth between the world she’s in and the world within. A world with no limits.

Tune in now.

Catch Barbagallo at the following shows:

February

12 London The Borderline

13 Manchester Factory

14 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

15 Newcastle The Cluny

