Barbagallo's 'L'échappée' Offers Wistful Psych-Pop Thrills

Barbagallo has shared the new video for wistful, psych-pop nugget 'L'échappée'.
The project is helmed by Julien Barbagallo, Tame Impala's drummer and also a fine songwriter in his own right.
New album 'Danse Dans Les Ailleurs' arrives on March 2nd, and it's representative of a growing confidence in the artist's solo work.
Sung entirely in French, it's a cultural, at times highly innocent, affair with Barbagallo's witty word-play set against a knack for ear-worm melody.
New song 'L'échappée' leads the way, with its jaunty melody set against some Romain Winkler directed visuals.
Barbagallo explains...
It depicts the estranged ballet of a protagonist wandering through sublime landscapes, sublime in their simplicity, realism and solitude.
The solitude of open space and of outlands, it is the ideal environment for even stranger a ballet, one invisible to the naked eye: the inner wanderings of a young woman on a spiritual adventure made of joy, dance, and doubt too...
There she experiences the incessant back-and-forth between the world she’s in and the world within. A world with no limits.
Tune in now.
Catch Barbagallo at the following shows:
February
12 London The Borderline
13 Manchester Factory
14 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club
15 Newcastle The Cluny
Related: Next Wave - Barbagallo
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.