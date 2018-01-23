Barbagallo Meets Kings Of Convenience On 'L'offrande'

Barbagallo has shared new song 'L'offrande' - and it features Kings Of Convenience.

Julien Barbagallo - full time Tame Impala drummer, part time psych pop wonder - returns to his solo guise later this year, ushering in a new album.

'Danse Dans Les Ailleurs' arrives on March 2nd, a fun, beguiling, atmospheric piece of Francophone indie pop with a lysergic feel.

New song 'L'offrande' features Kings Of Convenience on guest vocals, and it's a bouncy, joyous numbers - akin to those early Camera Obscura singles, but with a bigger psych influence.

And French, obviously.

Julien explains: "Here is my new single 'L’offrande', a song about the contours of lovers that slowly disappear as their feelings grow, until they become one, floating in the mists of time. While writing it I was thinking about the music of Kings of Convenience so I asked them if they wanted to add their very unique voices to it. They agreed to do it and it made me very happy."

Online now, you can check it out below.

'Danse Dans Les Ailleurs' will be released on March 2nd.

