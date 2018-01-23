Baloji Announces New Album '137 Avenue Kaniama'

Baloji is set to release new album '137 Avenue Kaniama' through Bella Union on March 23rd.

The Congolese born artist was raised in Belgium, and he frequently explores over-lapping identities in his work.

New album '137 Avenue Kaniama' picks up on those electrifying live shows, a fusion of traditional African music and more modern innovations.

New song 'Soleil de Volt' is online now, a song that muses on Baloji's childhood before erupting into a pyschedelic wig out.

He told the Fader:

"'Soleil de Volt' (translation: electric sun) is about my childhood home in Lubumbashi, where they only have electricity for six months of the year, people use dynamos to generate heat and real creativity is needed to keep the lights on at night. The psychedelic mid-section of the song describes times when the DRC’s government cuts off 3G and the Internet."

Tune in now.

Catch Baloji at London's Omeara on March 29th.

