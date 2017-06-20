Bakar Shares Gritty New Song 'All In'

Bakar has shared gritty new song 'All In', the first sign of incoming mixtape 'BADKID'.

Still a relatively unknown quantity, each step Bakar takes seems to underline his stellar potency.

New mixtape 'BADKID' is perhaps his most ambitious project yet, a chance for the newcomer to fill his lungs with air and breathe a little more deeply.

'All In' leads the way, and it's a gritty introduction, a snapshot of London life that finds Bakar fulfilling his aim to be "a voice for the alternative. For the kids that what to do what they want. No restrictions..."

Tune in now.

Catch Bakar at the following shows:

May

5 Leeds Live At Leeds

6 Newcastle Hit The North

18 Brighton The Great Escape

22 London Camden Assembly Hall

