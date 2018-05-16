Bakar Drops Fiery New Mixtape 'BADKID'

London is a mosaic of people, sounds, languages, and cultures.

Just look at the music it spawns: home to everything from punk to grime, Acid House to jungle, it's a criss-cross of voices, scenes, and gangs.

Bakar seems to see the madness of it all and simply accept it, making music that sits somewhere between itchy DIY punk and Boy Better Know.

A recent show at London's Camden Assembly was a riot, and word is clearly out on an artist who wants desperately to communicate.

New mixtape 'BADKID' is online now, a deeply independent selection of 11 tracks which blend club culture with street level grit.

Tune in below.

