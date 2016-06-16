BADBADNOTGOOD To Curate 'Late Night Tales' Mix

BADBADNOTGOOD are set to curate the next instalment of the 'Late Night Tales' mix series.

The Canadian jazz group will play London's Forum venue on May 31st, and have used the run up to carve out something special.

The new 'Late Night Tales' mix turns the volume down low, with BADBADNOTGOOD delivering some nocturnal thrills.

It's a wide-ranging collection, one that makes room for soul, jazz, some Stereolab and a guest appearance from Lydia Lunch.

Out on July 8th (pre-order LINK ) the band comment:

"We were really excited to have the chance to put together a Late Night Tales compilation. We decided to use it as a vehicle to show everyone all the amazing music we have gotten to experience by touring and meeting new people. Every track on this comp was either shown to us by an incredible person or made by one of our friends.

"We also included a little cover of a song by one of our favourite current musicians, Andy Shauf. These artists, as well as many, many others, have influenced us to create and kept our deep love of music alive. This mix will keep you company on a quiet night by yourself or with friends. You can check it out on the plane, the bus, a long walk, or any situation where you want a soundtrack for reflection and meditation."

Check out their version of Andy Shauf's 'To You' (exclusive to the new mix) below.