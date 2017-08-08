Bad Sounds Announce 'Mixtape 1'

Bath pop bandits Bad Sounds have detailed new release 'Mixtape 1'.

The incoming EP follows a string of enthralling live shows, displaying huge imagination and no little amount of humour.

'Mixtape 1' EP drops on September 29th, with Bad Sounds sharing new track 'Living Alone'.

"'Living Alone' comes from a conversation about people's social media feeds making you feel shitty about what you're doing," explains Bad Sounds' Ewan. "On social media people call it FOMO ‘fear of missing out’, the appearance of living an interesting life seems to be more important than actually living an interesting life. The truth is that it doesn’t matter how great people’s lives are in real life, it’s not nearly as incredible as it appears to us as we scroll through their social media feeds."

Tune in now.

Catch Bad Sounds at the following shows:

November

8 Bristol Thekla

14 Nottingham The Bodega Social Club

15 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

16 Edinburgh Le Belle Angele

17 Newcastle Think Tank?

18 Leicester The Cookie

20 Reading The Face Bar

21 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

22 Brighton Komedia

23 London Scala

