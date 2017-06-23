Bad Sounds Announce Debut Album 'Get Better'

Bad Sounds have confirmed plans to release debut album 'Get Better'.

The Bath duo - Ewan and Callum Merrett - make outlandish alt-pop, with a killer live show to boot.

Following a mega Great Escape performance the project has now decided to take the final step - and detail their debut album.

'Get Better' arrives on August 17th, and comes emblazoned with the words...

“Hello and welcome. We’d like to take this time to invite you to get better. Take a deep breath. Stop what you’re doing and get better...”

New song 'Honestly' is online now, and you can check it out below.

Catch Bad Sounds at the following shows:

October

24 Norwich The Waterfront

25 London Heaven

26 Bristol SWX

27 Leicester The Cookie

28 Manchester Gorilla

30 Glasgow King Tut's Wah Wah Hut

31 Leeds The Wardrobe

November

1 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

2 Liverpool O2 Academy

3 Brighton The Haunt

