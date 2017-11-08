Babygirl Profile Bittersweet Innocence On 'Tomorrow Tomorrow'

Toronto duo Babygirl seem to drift through each song with ineffable grace.

Enthralling dream pop, the group's somnambulist phrasing is matched to a sense of romanticism that comes draped in regret.

New single 'Tomorrow Tomorrow' flits between hope and resignation, the chiming guitars set against a downcast yet beguiling vocal.

It's compact yet perfectly formed, from the first note right up to that final muttered "baby..."

Tune in now.

​​

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.