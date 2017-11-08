Babygirl Profile Bittersweet Innocence On 'Tomorrow Tomorrow'

Toronto duo Babygirl seem to drift through each song with ineffable grace.
Enthralling dream pop, the group's somnambulist phrasing is matched to a sense of romanticism that comes draped in regret.
New single 'Tomorrow Tomorrow' flits between hope and resignation, the chiming guitars set against a downcast yet beguiling vocal.
It's compact yet perfectly formed, from the first note right up to that final muttered "baby..."
Tune in now.
