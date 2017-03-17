Baby In Vain Drop New Melter 'Low Life'

Baby In Vain have posted new track 'Low Life' - check it out below.

The Danish group will release new album 'More Nothing' later this month, and the previews are coming thick and fast.

Perhaps best known for their superb, visceral live show, 'Low Life' presents a rather more tender side to the group.

Beginning as a "trippy, hard rock kind of song" it was then re-worked during album sessions to become something more pointed.

Andrea Thuesen Johansen explains: “While recording demos for the album, we realised we had to take out the hard rock elements of the song, and just let it be as honest and frail as the lyrics suggested. Suddenly it started to the make sense. In the studio we experimented with the drum sound, synthesizer, pedals we hadn’t used before and it all came together once and for all.”

“The lyrics of the song are about a very unhealthy relationship that a person very close to me was in, back when we were the early version of the song. It had a great impact on my life, and I had a really hard time making sense of it all, so writing about it felt like the obvious thing to do. Looking back on it now I probably wasn’t as reflective as I am today, so the anger I felt while it was going on dominates the lyrics. I’d like to think that had it happened today, I would’ve been able to explore my emotions more and be a little more sensitive and subtle about it, but then again…”



'More Nothing' will be released on August 25th.

