Baby In Vain Announce New Album 'More Nothing'

Baby In Vain are set to release new album 'More Nothing' on August 25th.

The Danish trio are an incredible live proposition, a band whose sheer unrelenting attack can leave you breathless.

Debut album 'More Nothing' was recorded in just 11 days in Eve Studios with producer Rob Ellis, with new cut 'To Heaven And Back' becoming the first preview.

All barbed wire guitars and those piercing vocals, the lyrics go a little deeper as Baby In Vain seem to push themselves further and further.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nikolaj Thaning