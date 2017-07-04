BØRNS Grabs Lana Del Rey For 'God Save Our Young Blood'

BØRNS is joined by Lana Del Rey on new cut 'God Save Our Young Blood'.

BØRNS is set to release new album 'Blue Madonna' on January 12th, the follow on from highly creative debut album 'Dopamine'.

Aiming to push himself further and further, the alt-pop balladeer has been joined by some special guests on the new full length.

Lana Del Rey adds her instantly recognisable vocals to 'God Save Our Young Blood', with those twin voices becoming enmeshed around murky electronics.

A deeply atmospheric return, it's marked by BØRNS' fragrant, enticing songwriting. Tune in now...

Tracklisting:

1. God Save Our Young Blood feat. Lana Del Rey

2. Faded Heart

3. Sweet Dreams

4. We Don't Care

5. Man

6. Iceberg

7. Second Night of Summer

8. I Don’t Want You Back

9. Tension (Interlude)

10. Supernatural

11. Blue Madonna

12. Bye-bye Darling

