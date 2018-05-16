Azealia Banks Takes No Prisoners On 'Anna Wintour'

Azealia Banks has shared the provocative clip for her new single 'Anna Wintour'.

The rapper confirmed at the end of 2017 that she was making new music, claiming to have secured a $1 million recording contract.

The actual sums can still be disputed, but Azealia has been as good as her word - new single 'Anna Wintour' is, definitively, here.

The beat might be a bit Bashmore circa 2009 but it's still a catchy return, while those distorted bars at the end could only come from one artist.

The video, too, is singular, unforgettably Azealia Banks. From the twitching ass of the opening frame to the repeated lingering shots on her nipples, she turns her body almost into one long middle finger salute to the haters.

Is it enough, though? Contagious though it might be, the rapper has burned more than enough bridges over the past few years for people to switch.

See what you think below.

