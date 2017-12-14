AYA's 'Heal Me Now' Is Remarkably Soothing

AYA hinges on the relationship between two sisters, two people who know one another inside out.

Remarkably fresh-sounding and wholly organic, the duo have gradually found attention simply through being themselves.

Recently taking some time out, AYA went to rural Suffolk to work on new ideas, staying at a medieval monastic house called Butley Priory.

New song 'Heal Me Now' emerged from those sessions. Produced in tandem with Lamb's Andy Barlow, it finds the pair broadening their sound while remaining helplessly hypnotic.

The intersection of drifting electronics and soulful introspection recalls James Blake, while the interplay of AYA's vocals suggests a rare degree of intimacy.

We're enraptured, and we're sure you will be too...

