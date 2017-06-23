Avicii's Family Confirm Cause Of Death As Suicide

The family of Avicii have confirmed that the Swedish artist's cause of death was suicide.

The internationally successful DJ was found dead last week, with speculation immediately centring on his much publicised battle with substance abuse.

In a note, Avicii's family have confirmed his cause of death as suicide, saying "he wanted to find peace..."

It reads:

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An overachieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress."

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer."

"He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."

"Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

"We love you, Your family."

(via Metro )

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.