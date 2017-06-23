Average Sex Share Breezy New Jam 'Ice Cream'

Average Sex have shared breezy new jam 'Ice Cream'.
The band have been snapped up by Tim Burgess' label O Genesis Recordings, with their debut EP 'Ice Cream' incoming.
Due to be released on December 1st, the title track is online now and it fuses their post-punk squall with a slight taste of sugar.
Torn and tattered indie rock thrills with a lush melody, the song focusses on young love, and the bittersweet aftertaste it often supplies.
“’Ice Cream’ is a story about embarrassing unrequited love and the naivety of youth,” explains vocalist Laetitia Bocquet. “Boys are like ice cream, they are cold, perfect for summer days and come in a lot of different flavours.”
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.