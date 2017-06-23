Average Sex Share Breezy New Jam 'Ice Cream'

Average Sex have shared breezy new jam 'Ice Cream'.

The band have been snapped up by Tim Burgess' label O Genesis Recordings, with their debut EP 'Ice Cream' incoming.

Due to be released on December 1st, the title track is online now and it fuses their post-punk squall with a slight taste of sugar.

Torn and tattered indie rock thrills with a lush melody, the song focusses on young love, and the bittersweet aftertaste it often supplies.

“’Ice Cream’ is a story about embarrassing unrequited love and the naivety of youth,” explains vocalist Laetitia Bocquet. “Boys are like ice cream, they are cold, perfect for summer days and come in a lot of different flavours.”

Tune in now.

