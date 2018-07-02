Ava James Soars On New Song 'Passenger'

For a minute there it looked as though Ava James was unstoppable.

The South London vocalist released her debut EP a little over 12 months ago, matching supple electronics to her stellar brand of 21st century soul.

Just as she started to break, however, health issues set in - developing throat nodules, she was forced to sit out a key moment of her career.

But now she's back. New single 'Passenger' is a surging, soaring return, a soulful vocal with a gut-wrenching twist, something linked directly to Ava's own life.

She explains: "'Passenger' is inspired by my best friend who has tendencies to go off the rails. Sometimes when I'm with her I feel like a passenger as she drives out of control but will always be there for her no matter what. It's like any relationship which is spiralling out of control!"

An inspired return from an undaunted artist, you can check out 'Passenger' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.