Australia's Beaches Are Our New Psychedelic Addiction

Australian psych troupe Beaches hit blast off on new track 'Void'.

The band's new album 'Second Of Spring' is forthcoming, a double LP of heavyweight psychedelia melded to a post-punk chassis.

Recorded in Melbourne with John Lee, the release is led by emphatic new track 'Void' and it's lumbering, skull-crushing riff.

Guitarist Ali McCann explains more about the track:

"'Void' is a conversation between two people, who discuss a prolonged absence, a temporary disappearance into a space of emptiness. We wrote Void in our rehearsal space in Reservoir (Melbourne) during a prolific period of song writing. It was produced by John Lee (Phaedra Studios), who also plays synthesiser on this track. Ali and Karla are on vocals. There is a restrained interaction between them, tempered by the motorik drive of the instrumentation."

Tune in now.

Beaches will release new album 'Second Of Spring' on September 8th.