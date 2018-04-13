Australian Newcomer Ukiyo Scales The Heights On 'Go'

Perth, Australia is a long way from anywhere.

For musicians, it makes touring a little difficult. After all, if your nearest stop is hundreds of miles away, then simply getting from A to B can be an imposing mission.

21 year old producer Ukiyo started making noises in his home city last year, and from this came an invite to perform in Melbourne.

It was this trip, though, that inspired new song 'Go'. Drifting electronics that delivers a sense of completion, the producer utilises heavenly vocals from Chymes.

He explains: "'Go' was a track that came about after my first Melbourne show last year. It was my first Ukiyo show outside of my home-town and the first time I’d flown for ages."

"Being up there is always a harsh reminder of how small we are.. the idea was centred around a feeling of adventure and the possibility of happiness out of sadness. It’s about fixing relationships, whether that be with yourself, someone you love, or something you love."

A song about placing things in perspective and pursuing your dreams, 'Go' seems to fracture and break down, bubbling away into nothing.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.