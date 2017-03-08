Australian Artist Manu Crook$ Releases New Video

Fresh off supporting Stormzy on his Australian tour, Ghana-born, Sydney-based artist Manu Crook$ has unleashed the video for ‘Ridin’, the lead single from his forthcoming EP, mood forever, which is set to drop on 18th August.

Directed by Julian Machuca and produced by Kiran Dosanjh of aBp, the video stars Italian/Mauritian model/blogger, Isabelle Impala as a femme fatale who reflects two sides of Manu’s psyche.

“The red corvette represents class and elegance, it works hand in hand with the ‘good girl’,” he explains. “Whereas the grungy house vibes are more the dark side of the ‘bad girl’, and of myself. I’m caught up between being loyal to the good girl I have or my addiction with the bad gals in my life!”

Check out the video below, and pre-order Manu Crook$’ forthcoming EP, mood forever, HERE.

Words: Grant Brydon