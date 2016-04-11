Au/Ra Continues Her Rise On 'Outsiders'

Au/Ra continues her rise on new release 'Outsiders'.

Born in Antigua and raised in Ibiza, the songwriter made her debut earlier this year with immediately addictive pop cut 'Concrete Jungle'.

A viral sensation, the singer decided to escape the hype by focussing on her music, on what she truly loves.

New cut 'Outsiders' is the result. Murky dark-pop with a tropical twist, the song contains faint echoes of Pink Floyd - an ambitious move in itself.

Online now, it's another sign that Au/Ra could be set for a very special 2018. Tune in now.

