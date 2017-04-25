At The Drive In Stream New EP 'Diamanté'

At The Drive In are streaming their new EP 'Diamanté' ahead of upcoming UK shows.

The band returned with full length project 'Inter•al•ia' last year, accompanied by some stellar live performances.

New EP 'Diamanté' was laid down in Hamburg - out now digitally, a vinyl edition is said to be incoming.

Three tracks of frenzied post-hardcore as only At The Drive In can provide, it comes as the band prepare for a full UK tour.

“Since we started this touring run in March of 2016, we’ve been so excited to share all the new music we had put together,” adds drummer Tony Hajjar. “We were lucky enough to release our full length Inter•al•ia and now our new ep called Diamanté. Looking forward to sharing all this music with you and to be playing with DFA 1979 and Le Butcherettes.”

Tune in now.

Catch At The Drive In at the following shows:

March

9 London Brixton O2 Academy

10 Newcastle O2 Academy

12 Birmingham Institute

13 Manchester O2 Academy

15 Glasgow O2 Academy

Photo Credit: Clemente Ruiz & Chris Friedman

