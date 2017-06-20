Ashley Henry's Jazz Interpretation Of This Nas Classic Is Astounding

These are heady times for UK jazz.

The scene is gaining international recognition, while the sheer diversity of sounds on display seems to reconfigure identity on a daily basis.

South London's Ashley Henry & the RE:ensemble have just signed a major label deal, inking a new partnership with Sony.

New EP 'Easter' celebrates this conversation, and it finds the pianist and composer in nakedly celebratory mood. He explains...

I just want to be present with my music and the jazz form. I'm only at the start of my journey so I thought it was important to celebrate that fact. I wrote ‘Easter’ as the title track to celebrate what is to me in the funkiest first big holiday in my calendar. I just want people to enjoy the EP and look forward to my first album.

It's a diverse tracklisting, with Ashley fusing his own material with deft and sometimes entirely unexpected reinterpreations.

Open about his love for hip-hop, the musician decided to tackle a song from Nas' classic debut 'Illmatic', widely regarded as one of the best rap albums ever released.

'The World Is Yours' bristles with promise, each note seeming to suggest something of the unexpected.

It's a wonderful re-working, effortlessly fusing different disciplines into something uniquely whole.

Tune in now.

'Easter' EP is out now.

Related: UK Jazz Is Killing It Right Now

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.