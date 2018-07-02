Ash Announce New Album 'Islands'

Ash are set to release new album 'Islands' on May 18th.

It's the band's first album since 2015, and comes as the much-loved Northern Irish group prepare to hit the road once more.

Set to play a high profile Belfast show as part of BBC Music's Biggest Weekend, Ash have also outlined plans for a new LP.

'Islands' arrives on May 18th, with Ash sharing new song 'Buzzkill'. Spiky punk with a pop edge, Tim Wheeler explains...

"The day I wrote 'Buzzkill', it took me a while to stop laughing cos it’s so fun, dumb and full of unnecessary swearing. We used to know a band called Buzzkill in Belfast in the 90s and I think their name has been in my mind for all that time wanting to get into a song."

"Having seen The Undertones playing a couple of times recently I was guiltily thinking how much the backing vocals I’d written for 'Buzzkill' were mimicking their style. So I thought it would only be right to ask Damien (O’Neill) and Mickey (Bradley) to sing on it and we were honoured when that they said yes, despite all the filthy cussing. It’s a fun song and will hopefully ignite a few mosh-pits for us this year.”

Tune in now.

'Islands' tracklisting:

True Story

Annabel

Buzzkill

Confessions

In The Pool

All That I Have Left

Don’t Need Your Love

Somersault

Did Your Love Burn Out?

Silver Suit

It’s A Trap

Is It True?

Incoming Waves

