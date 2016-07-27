Ariel Pink Breezes Back With 'Another Weekend'

Ariel Pink has shared new single 'Another Weekend' - tune in below.

The American artist almost-but-not-quite leaped into the mainstream with 4AD-backed full length 'pom pom', before retreating into the undergrowth.

New single 'Another Weekend' arrives courtesy of the fine folks at Mexican Summer, and it's a refreshing, lilting prog-pop return with a taste for the surreal.

His voice dazzled by effects, Ariel Pink recalls the excesses of the weekend, and the long, lingering after-taste that dominates the subsequent days.

Tune in now / order it HERE.

