ARIA's 'Call Me' Offers Effervescent Pop Thrills

Pop isn't so much a genre as a liminal space, a perpetually evolving arena for self-invention.
ARIA grapples with pop and places her own stance upon it, forging her own voice in the process.
The London artist is still new, but - we think - precocious, prodigious, and above all... pop.
New single 'Call Me' emerged mere hours ago, and it's an addictive ear-worm with a real sense of edge.
Speaking on ‘Call Me’, ARIA explains:
"'Call Me' is about letting someone in, even if you’re someone who finds it hard to do that. It’s about letting your guard down, opening yourself to someone, and saying: 'I like you, I’m sorry if I haven’t shown you that, but I’m going to try'..."
Tune in now.
