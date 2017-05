Ariana Grande has issued a statement addressing the horrific events of May 22nd.

A suicide attack at the end of her Manchester show killed 22 fans and injured scores more, sparking an international outcry.

Ariana Grande took time to process these awful events, and has issued a beautiful statement to show her support for fans.

It finishes: "They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life".