Ariana Grande's Response To A Social Media Critic Is Wonderful

Women on the internet get a tough time. Famous people on the internet get a really tough time.

Ariane Grande gets a really, really tough time. But how does she response? With patience and grace, by the looks of things.

One social media critic's 'view' of her break with Mac Miller - and his subsequent self-destructive behaviour - went viral, gaining almost 100,000 favourites.

Deciding to post a reply, Ariane spoke gently of the "toxic" relationship, and how she "cared for him and tried to support his sobriety".

Simply put: "Blaming women for a man's inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem..."

Coming in the same week as the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack, it shows that no matter what's on her mind Ariane seems to show a maturity way, way beyond her years.

Check out the full reply below.

