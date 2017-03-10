Ardyn Share Beautiful New Single 'Life Happens'

Rising alt-pop duo Ardyn have shared new single 'Life Happens' - tune in now.

The pair seem to surge ahead with each passing release, strengthening their songwriting while exploring fresh aural avenues.

New cut 'Life Happens' finds Ardyn teaming up with producer James Ford, who also worked on the duo's previous single 'The Valley'.

The creative chemistry seems to be there, with 'Life Happens' bristling with a rare kind of confidence, a palpable sense of energy.

Deliriously infectious, the crisp production seems to give Ardyn the perfect platform.

Tune in now.

