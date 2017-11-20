Arctic Monkeys Won't Be Releasing Previews From Their New Album

Arctic Monkeys have said that there will be no pre-singles before their greatly anticipated new album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, due to be out 11th May.

Bursting back onto the scene with all guns blazing, frontman Alex Turner confirmed in an interview with MOJO that there won’t be a single from upcoming sixth album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. First taste will have to wait until it’s officially date of release.

With a previous incredibly successful string of albums, the likes of ‘AM’, ‘Suck It and See’ and ‘Whatever People Say I Am / That’s What I’m Not’ seem a far cry from the present.

Having not released anything since 2013, everyone is speculating over their next step. What can we expect? We haven’t even had one clue with the band acting very cool and casual to just drop this newest material like a bombshell.

So far there’s been only the merest glimmer of new music, vaguely shown in the album trailer.

Hold your horses everyone, not much longer now...

Words: Lauren McDermott

