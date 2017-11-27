Arctic Monkeys To Re-Issue Debut Album On Vinyl

Arctic Monkeys are set to give their celebrated debut album 'Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not' a new vinyl pressing.

Released in 2006 the album became an instant classic, shattering sales records and propelling the band to fame.

Vinyl Me, Please have stepped in to work on a new coloured vinyl edition, featuring notes from journalist Paul Stokes and a brand new poem from John Cooper Clarke.

Available on 'smoke' vinyl - inspired by the cover shot, no doubt - it's another chance to soak up one of the most influential British debut albums ever made.

Fancy it? Well, you need to sign up to the Vinyl Me, Please record club - information HERE.

