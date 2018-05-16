Arctic Monkeys To Perform Live On Radio One

Arctic Monkeys are set to play a 30 minute set on Radio 1 next month.

The band's new album 'Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino' is proving to be critically divisive and commercially popular, with their lounge lizard persona something of a u-turn.

Live shows have been thin on the ground, with the Sheffield group now confirming plans for a set on Radio 1.

Arctic Monkeys will perform a 30 minute set on June 7th, and the show will focus on their new album alongside a handful of classics.

The performance goes out on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show on 7th June (7-9pm) before hitting BBC Two on Friday June 8th (23:05pm).

Highlights will then go on the BBC's YouTube channel.

Check out Annie Mac's recent interview with Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner HERE.

